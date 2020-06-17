All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202

3605 Spanish Butterfly Street · (702) 699-9261
Location

3605 Spanish Butterfly Street, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1289 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful open floor plan located in a gated community! All major appliances included. Garden tub in the master suite, walk-in closets, fireplace, ceiling fans, complete with oversized 2 car garage, with storage closet inside! Convenient location near shopping, dining, and the 95 Freeway. What more can you ask for?!

Applications $50.00 per adult, $200 Holding deposit which will be applied toward the remaining deposit upon approval.

Call us today to schedule an appointment or apply online! This property will not last! 702-699-9261 - www.argnevada.com

Office Information:
Advanced Realty Group
4496 S. Pecos Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 have any available units?
3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 have?
Some of 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Spanish Butterfly St Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
