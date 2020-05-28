All apartments in Las Vegas
353 East Bonneville Avenue

353 Bonneville Avenue · (702) 664-8181
Location

353 Bonneville Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

Prime location at JUHL's condominium in Downtown Las Vegas. Nice view with spacious balcony. Newly renovated with industrial style interior design. Wood laminate flooring all throughout the unit with white and concrete combination walls. All floor-to-ceiling glass window wall gives the picturesque view of Downtown. Kitchen with granite countertop, backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Huge bedroom with walk in closet and elegant full bathroom. Enjoy the amenities such as resort-style pool, movie theater, viewing deck, summer kitchen and grilling stations. Specialty stores and restaurants at the ground floor and with dedicated concierge.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available 6/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 East Bonneville Avenue have any available units?
353 East Bonneville Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 East Bonneville Avenue have?
Some of 353 East Bonneville Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 East Bonneville Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
353 East Bonneville Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 East Bonneville Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 East Bonneville Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 353 East Bonneville Avenue offer parking?
No, 353 East Bonneville Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 353 East Bonneville Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 East Bonneville Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 East Bonneville Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 353 East Bonneville Avenue has a pool.
Does 353 East Bonneville Avenue have accessible units?
No, 353 East Bonneville Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 353 East Bonneville Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 East Bonneville Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
