Las Vegas, NV
3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court

3260 Grayson Lake Ct · No Longer Available
Las Vegas
Cheyenne Hualapai
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3260 Grayson Lake Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89129
Cheyenne Hualapai

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
parking
garage
Gorgeous property in the NW featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 & half baths. Open floor plan with lovely kitchen. Granite counters & nice appliances. Beautiful neighborhood as well. Backyard is complete with manicured landscape. MOVE - IN Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court have any available units?
3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court have?
Some of 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court currently offering any rent specials?
3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court pet-friendly?
No, 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court offer parking?
Yes, 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court offers parking.
Does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court have a pool?
No, 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court does not have a pool.
Does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court have accessible units?
No, 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court has units with dishwashers.
