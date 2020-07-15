3260 GRAYSON LAKE Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous property in the NW featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 & half baths. Open floor plan with lovely kitchen. Granite counters & nice appliances. Beautiful neighborhood as well. Backyard is complete with manicured landscape. MOVE - IN Ready!