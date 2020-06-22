Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 2928 Black Forest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
2928 Black Forest
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2928 Black Forest
2928 Black Forest Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2928 Black Forest Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fresh paint, all appliances, wood and tile floor, large backyard, great location near strip, ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2928 Black Forest have any available units?
2928 Black Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
Is 2928 Black Forest currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Black Forest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Black Forest pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Black Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 2928 Black Forest offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Black Forest does offer parking.
Does 2928 Black Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2928 Black Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Black Forest have a pool?
No, 2928 Black Forest does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Black Forest have accessible units?
No, 2928 Black Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Black Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Black Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does 2928 Black Forest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2928 Black Forest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St
Las Vegas, NV 89107
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Sky Court Harbors at the Lakes
9025 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Crystal Cove
3309 Sky Country Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Vintage Pointe
6500 Vegas Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Similar Pages
Las Vegas 1 Bedrooms
Las Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with Pool
Las Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Henderson, NV
Paradise, NV
Spring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Boulder City, NV
Pahrump, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Villas
Downtown Las Vegas
Rancho Oakey
The Section Seven
Peccole Ranch
West Sahara
Providence
Desert Shores
Apartments Near Colleges
College of Southern Nevada
Roseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada