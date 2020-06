Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

STUNNING HOME IN THE LAKES WITH PRIVATE POOL & SPA. NEWER PAINT, CARPET, TILE AND KITCHEN. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT; STAINLESS APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND WHITE CABINETS IN KITCHEN. MASTER BATH HAS GLASS ENCLOSED TUB & SHOWER. COVERED PATIO. FEATURES RV/BOAT PARKING. YOUR OWN PARADISE IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME.