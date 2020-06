Amenities

dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities

THIS IS A VERY NICE CONDO UNIT, NEW PAINT, NEW FLOORING, NEW COUNTER TOPS, REFINISHED ALL CABINETRY, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND NEW WINDOW COVERINGS. THE LOCATION IS EXCELLENT AND END CORNER UNIT WITH NO BLDGS TO EITHER SIDE.