Las Vegas, NV
2257 Georgia Pine
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2257 Georgia Pine

2257 Georgia Pine Court · No Longer Available
Las Vegas
Mira Villas
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2257 Georgia Pine Court, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Mira Villas

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready to move in.Located in Summerlin Hill !. 3 car graages * 3 bedrooms +a nice Den * Large Living *Great
Fireplace in the family room &Cathedtal CEILING*KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN LIVING ROOM*LARGER SIZE
MATER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE RETREAT & DUAL CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS JETTED*ROMAN TUB*SEPARATE
SHOWER & DUAL SINKS*CLOSE TO SCHOOL AND PARKS* EXCELLENT SCHOOL ZONE*DON’T MISS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2257 Georgia Pine have any available units?
2257 Georgia Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2257 Georgia Pine have?
Some of 2257 Georgia Pine's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2257 Georgia Pine currently offering any rent specials?
2257 Georgia Pine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2257 Georgia Pine pet-friendly?
No, 2257 Georgia Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2257 Georgia Pine offer parking?
Yes, 2257 Georgia Pine does offer parking.
Does 2257 Georgia Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2257 Georgia Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2257 Georgia Pine have a pool?
No, 2257 Georgia Pine does not have a pool.
Does 2257 Georgia Pine have accessible units?
No, 2257 Georgia Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 2257 Georgia Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2257 Georgia Pine has units with dishwashers.
