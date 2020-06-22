2257 Georgia Pine

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to move in.Located in Summerlin Hill !. 3 car graages * 3 bedrooms +a nice Den * Large Living *Great

Fireplace in the family room &Cathedtal CEILING*KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN LIVING ROOM*LARGER SIZE

MATER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE RETREAT & DUAL CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS JETTED*ROMAN TUB*SEPARATE

SHOWER & DUAL SINKS*CLOSE TO SCHOOL AND PARKS* EXCELLENT SCHOOL ZONE*DON’T MISS!