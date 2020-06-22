2257 Georgia Pine Court, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Mira Villas
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in.Located in Summerlin Hill !. 3 car graages * 3 bedrooms +a nice Den * Large Living *Great Fireplace in the family room &Cathedtal CEILING*KITCHEN OVER LOOKS SUNKEN LIVING ROOM*LARGER SIZE MATER BEDROOM WITH SEPARATE RETREAT & DUAL CLOSETS*MASTER BATH HAS JETTED*ROMAN TUB*SEPARATE SHOWER & DUAL SINKS*CLOSE TO SCHOOL AND PARKS* EXCELLENT SCHOOL ZONE*DON’T MISS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
