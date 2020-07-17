All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2200 S. Fort Apache #1223

2200 South Fort Apache Road · (702) 834-6000 ext. 777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2200 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 · Avail. now

$1,245

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1183 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
3 BEDROOM CONDO IN LUXURIOUS GUARD GATED RESIDENCE @ CANYON GATE! - This beautiful 3 bedroom condo includes 2 full bathrooms, 1183 square feet and is located in beautiful Guard Gated Residence in Canyon Gate.

From the moment you drive through this gated community and up to this unit, everything is simply gorgeous. The features and upgrades of the home include:

• BRAND NEW PAINT

• Recently upgraded flooring (LVP)

• A kitchen that comes equipped with all appliances, and breakfast bar!

• Ceiling fans!

• 2nd bedrooms is a 2nd master

• Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included with rental for convenience

• A lovely balcony!

-Community features of: a clubhouse, exercise room, pool, spa, rec. room, tennis courts, basketball courts, and guest parking!

Not only is the property magnificent, but the area is also a significant benefit. The community itself is convenient and only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more. Add to that the proximity to the 215, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible.

For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5776767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 have any available units?
2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 has a unit available for $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 have?
Some of 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 currently offering any rent specials?
2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 is pet friendly.
Does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 offer parking?
Yes, 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 offers parking.
Does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 have a pool?
Yes, 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 has a pool.
Does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 have accessible units?
No, 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 S. Fort Apache #1223 does not have units with dishwashers.
