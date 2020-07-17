2200 S. Fort Apache #1223

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

3 BEDROOM CONDO IN LUXURIOUS GUARD GATED RESIDENCE @ CANYON GATE! - This beautiful 3 bedroom condo includes 2 full bathrooms, 1183 square feet and is located in beautiful Guard Gated Residence in Canyon Gate.



From the moment you drive through this gated community and up to this unit, everything is simply gorgeous. The features and upgrades of the home include:



• BRAND NEW PAINT



• Recently upgraded flooring (LVP)



• A kitchen that comes equipped with all appliances, and breakfast bar!



• Ceiling fans!



• 2nd bedrooms is a 2nd master



• Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included with rental for convenience



• A lovely balcony!



-Community features of: a clubhouse, exercise room, pool, spa, rec. room, tennis courts, basketball courts, and guest parking!



Not only is the property magnificent, but the area is also a significant benefit. The community itself is convenient and only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more. Add to that the proximity to the 215, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible.



For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5776767)