1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Cozy upstairs condo in the gated La Posada community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Las Vegas.



-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 707 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and microwave, also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.

Beautiful view of the clubhouse, pool, access to community park/walking path located towards the back of the complex, gated access, and parking area for guests.



The unit is close to Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, Cimarron-Memorial High School, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, Bettye Wilson West Soccer Complex, Jack in the Box, Northside Nathan's Detroit Pizza, Starbucks, Grape Vine Café, and many more.



Property Address: 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Apt 205, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89128.

Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



