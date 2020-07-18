All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205

1908 Mountain Hills Court · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Mountain Hills Court, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Cozy upstairs condo in the gated La Posada community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Las Vegas.

-Move-in special! $250.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 707 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, and microwave, also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, and a garage.
Beautiful view of the clubhouse, pool, access to community park/walking path located towards the back of the complex, gated access, and parking area for guests.

The unit is close to Buca di Beppo Italian Restaurant, Cimarron-Memorial High School, Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, Bettye Wilson West Soccer Complex, Jack in the Box, Northside Nathan's Detroit Pizza, Starbucks, Grape Vine Café, and many more.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Apt 205, Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89128.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 have any available units?
1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 have?
Some of 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 offers parking.
Does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 have a pool?
Yes, 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 has a pool.
Does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 have accessible units?
No, 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1908 Mountain Hills Ct Unit 205 does not have units with dishwashers.
