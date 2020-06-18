All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

1900 Desert Falls

1900 Desert Falls Court · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Desert Falls Court, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice Cozy Condo on Bottom Level. Looks Bigger than footage show. Cute patio area, small Dining Nook off of kitchen. Bedrooms are good sized, master separate. Privately located - overlooks gated fenced public walking/jogging paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Desert Falls have any available units?
1900 Desert Falls doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Desert Falls have?
Some of 1900 Desert Falls's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Desert Falls currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Desert Falls isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Desert Falls pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Desert Falls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1900 Desert Falls offer parking?
No, 1900 Desert Falls does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Desert Falls have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Desert Falls does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Desert Falls have a pool?
No, 1900 Desert Falls does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Desert Falls have accessible units?
No, 1900 Desert Falls does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Desert Falls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Desert Falls has units with dishwashers.
