Amenities

dishwasher refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities

Mid-century modern designed condo full of character. Designed in the International style, the period architecture and relatively unchanged exterior brings vintage enthusiasts from far and wide to see it’s fabulous details. Since its beginning in 1957, The Rexford has been home to pioneering casino executives and the city’s socialites including Liberace’s mother. Now it’s available to you, so you can write your own part of its famed history.