All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 156 Lomita Heights Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
156 Lomita Heights Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

156 Lomita Heights Drive

156 Lomita Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

156 Lomita Heights Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
156 Lomita Heights Drive Available 06/22/20 Gorgeous 2 Story Home with Rooftop Deck Overlooking Las Vegas Valley! - Island kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pot shelves, granite counters, tiled backsplash, pantry, & all stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/ washer, G dryer, & shelf. Master bedroom w/ private balcony, ceiling fan/light, walk-in closet, & barn door. Master bath w/ dual sinks & shower. Rooftop deck w/ pellet smoker/grill. Automatic 2 car garage w/ house access. Too much to list!!

Owner will consider pets.

(RLNE5799815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Lomita Heights Drive have any available units?
156 Lomita Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 Lomita Heights Drive have?
Some of 156 Lomita Heights Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Lomita Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
156 Lomita Heights Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Lomita Heights Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 Lomita Heights Drive is pet friendly.
Does 156 Lomita Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 156 Lomita Heights Drive does offer parking.
Does 156 Lomita Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 156 Lomita Heights Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Lomita Heights Drive have a pool?
Yes, 156 Lomita Heights Drive has a pool.
Does 156 Lomita Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 156 Lomita Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Lomita Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 Lomita Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Apartment Homes
5100 O'Bannon Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89146
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Pointe at Centennial
5850 Sky Pointe Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Rubix
5300 E Craig Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89122
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89178
Spectra East
4521 E Bonanza Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89110

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada