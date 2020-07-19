Rent Calculator
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 39
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89129
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice corner lot 3 story house.3 beds 3.5 baths.Low maintenance backyard.Nice and clean new paint.Big greenroom downstairs could be a nice office.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue have any available units?
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Las Vegas, NV
.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Las Vegas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue have?
Some of 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10612 Blanca Peak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Las Vegas
.
Does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue offers parking.
Does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue have a pool?
No, 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10612 Blanca Peak Avenue has units with dishwashers.
