10425 Smokemont Court

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

$2,800.00 ** Move In Special** 5BD 3.5 BTH Two Story Home Available in Lone Mountain Heights - We are currently offering a move in special waiving the first months rent. The home is approximately 3,500 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 3 car garage home with Pool & Spa in a quite cul-de-sac. The main entry offers a open-concept living/dining area, walking towards the back of the home is a cozy family room with a fire place and a spacious kitchen. Also, located downstairs is the master suite with a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closets. Upstairs are four comfortable bedrooms and a great study/bonus room.The back yard is perfect for hot Vegas summers, with a large grass area, pool & spa and a built in BBQ that is perfect for outdoor dining. The lease deposit is $2,800.00 Please contact us at 702-405-1056 for scheduling showings or additional questions.



(RLNE5814647)