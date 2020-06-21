All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

10425 Smokemont Court

10425 Smokemont Court · (702) 405-1056
Location

10425 Smokemont Court, Las Vegas, NV 89129

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 10425 Smokemont Court · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
$2,800.00 ** Move In Special** 5BD 3.5 BTH Two Story Home Available in Lone Mountain Heights - We are currently offering a move in special waiving the first months rent. The home is approximately 3,500 sq ft, 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom, 3 car garage home with Pool & Spa in a quite cul-de-sac. The main entry offers a open-concept living/dining area, walking towards the back of the home is a cozy family room with a fire place and a spacious kitchen. Also, located downstairs is the master suite with a Jacuzzi tub and walk-in closets. Upstairs are four comfortable bedrooms and a great study/bonus room.The back yard is perfect for hot Vegas summers, with a large grass area, pool & spa and a built in BBQ that is perfect for outdoor dining. The lease deposit is $2,800.00 Please contact us at 702-405-1056 for scheduling showings or additional questions.

(RLNE5814647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10425 Smokemont Court have any available units?
10425 Smokemont Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10425 Smokemont Court have?
Some of 10425 Smokemont Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10425 Smokemont Court currently offering any rent specials?
10425 Smokemont Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10425 Smokemont Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10425 Smokemont Court is pet friendly.
Does 10425 Smokemont Court offer parking?
Yes, 10425 Smokemont Court does offer parking.
Does 10425 Smokemont Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10425 Smokemont Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10425 Smokemont Court have a pool?
Yes, 10425 Smokemont Court has a pool.
Does 10425 Smokemont Court have accessible units?
No, 10425 Smokemont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10425 Smokemont Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10425 Smokemont Court does not have units with dishwashers.
