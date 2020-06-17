All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

101 Luna

101 Luna Way · No Longer Available
Location

101 Luna Way, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2nd floor CONDO - Two bedroom, tile floors, french door to balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Luna have any available units?
101 Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Luna have?
Some of 101 Luna's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Luna currently offering any rent specials?
101 Luna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Luna pet-friendly?
No, 101 Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 101 Luna offer parking?
No, 101 Luna does not offer parking.
Does 101 Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Luna have a pool?
No, 101 Luna does not have a pool.
Does 101 Luna have accessible units?
No, 101 Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Luna has units with dishwashers.
