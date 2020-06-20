All apartments in Las Vegas
1004 Bird Springs Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1004 Bird Springs Drive

1004 Bird Springs Drive · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1004 Bird Springs Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1004 Bird Springs Drive Las Vegas NV · Avail. now

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,350 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5789263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive have any available units?
1004 Bird Springs Drive has a unit available for $1,509 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 1004 Bird Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Bird Springs Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Bird Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Bird Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1004 Bird Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Bird Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Bird Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 Bird Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Bird Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Bird Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Bird Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
