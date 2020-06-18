Rent Calculator
Home
/
Incline Village, NV
/
971 Fairway Boulvard
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
971 Fairway Boulvard
971 Fairway Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Incline Village
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location
971 Fairway Boulevard, Incline Village, NV 89451
Fairway Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Single-Family Home - 3BD, 2BA, Large Living Area, Vaulted Ceilings, Lower Elevation, Ample Parking, Forced Air Heat, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced Backyard. Pet Friendly.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4510090)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard have any available units?
971 Fairway Boulvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Incline Village, NV
.
Is 971 Fairway Boulvard currently offering any rent specials?
971 Fairway Boulvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Fairway Boulvard pet-friendly?
Yes, 971 Fairway Boulvard is pet friendly.
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard offer parking?
Yes, 971 Fairway Boulvard does offer parking.
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 971 Fairway Boulvard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard have a pool?
No, 971 Fairway Boulvard does not have a pool.
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard have accessible units?
No, 971 Fairway Boulvard does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Fairway Boulvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Fairway Boulvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Fairway Boulvard does not have units with air conditioning.
