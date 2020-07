Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage bocce court business center car charging carport cc payments conference room e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby new construction online portal

With modern garden-inspired architecture and world-class community perks, Dream Apartments in Henderson puts your ideal lifestyle within reach. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Henderson, Nevada. Ideally located less than 15 miles from downtown Las Vegas, our luxury apartments and townhomes are designed to inspire better living.

Your impressive new living space features a beautifully appointed kitchen complete with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and gorgeous custom cabinetry. When you aren’t preparing restaurant-quality meals in your high-end home kitchen, hit the weights at the state-of-the-art fitness center or cool off in one of the cabanas surrounding our resort-inspired swimming pool.