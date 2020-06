Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Lovely 3 bed single story home located in Green Valley. This home features Dark Stained cabinets, River Stone Fireplace, and a Very Open floor plan. The Kitchen has Informal Dining and all appliances. The master bedroom includes a FP and Walk-in Closet. All bedrooms have walk-in Closet. & a Built in BBQ in the Backyard!

Tenant pays additional $100 for landscape & $65 for spa service**