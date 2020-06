Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

TENANT OCCUPIED..Property cannot be shown per Govenor Orders. Any applications submitted prior to showings must agree to site unseen form to rent property. Very Open & Spacious Town home. Gated Community w/pool! Enjoy the views as this home is situated on an elevated lot. Home features 4BD, open kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry, and all appliances. Very Large dining room & shaded patio for relaxing w/nice landscape. Newer wood laminate floor in living room.