45 Maleena Mesa St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool guest parking hot tub

Renters Warehouse presents a beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in well kept Gated Traverse Point. New Flooring. This Condo has one of the best locations with view of pool and club house. Condo boasts large kitchen with breakfast bar open to the living and dining areas. Patio off the dining area. Traverse point amenities include pool, hot tub. fitness center, dog walk, playground, and more. Home available for move in now. Put your information into this website and you will be sent a link from Showmojo to schedule a showing, 1 small pet allowed at owners discretion and deposit. Condo includes 1 covered parking space with plenty of guest parking available.