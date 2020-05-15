All apartments in Henderson
45 Maleena Mesa St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:35 PM

45 Maleena Mesa St

45 Maleena Mesa Street · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45 Maleena Mesa Street, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
hot tub
Renters Warehouse presents a beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in well kept Gated Traverse Point. New Flooring. This Condo has one of the best locations with view of pool and club house. Condo boasts large kitchen with breakfast bar open to the living and dining areas. Patio off the dining area. Traverse point amenities include pool, hot tub. fitness center, dog walk, playground, and more. Home available for move in now. Put your information into this website and you will be sent a link from Showmojo to schedule a showing, 1 small pet allowed at owners discretion and deposit. Condo includes 1 covered parking space with plenty of guest parking available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Maleena Mesa St have any available units?
45 Maleena Mesa St has a unit available for $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Maleena Mesa St have?
Some of 45 Maleena Mesa St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Maleena Mesa St currently offering any rent specials?
45 Maleena Mesa St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Maleena Mesa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Maleena Mesa St is pet friendly.
Does 45 Maleena Mesa St offer parking?
Yes, 45 Maleena Mesa St does offer parking.
Does 45 Maleena Mesa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Maleena Mesa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Maleena Mesa St have a pool?
Yes, 45 Maleena Mesa St has a pool.
Does 45 Maleena Mesa St have accessible units?
No, 45 Maleena Mesa St does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Maleena Mesa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Maleena Mesa St does not have units with dishwashers.
