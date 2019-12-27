All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 3684 Via Geneva.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
3684 Via Geneva
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

3684 Via Geneva

3684 East via Geneva Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3684 East via Geneva Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in gated community with Community pool. Near the South Point Casino & the M Resort. Wood floors Downstairs. Large Loft upstairs. All appliances included. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters & black appliances. Brick patio and putting green in backyard. NO PETS. Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3684 Via Geneva have any available units?
3684 Via Geneva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3684 Via Geneva have?
Some of 3684 Via Geneva's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3684 Via Geneva currently offering any rent specials?
3684 Via Geneva isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3684 Via Geneva pet-friendly?
No, 3684 Via Geneva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 3684 Via Geneva offer parking?
Yes, 3684 Via Geneva does offer parking.
Does 3684 Via Geneva have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3684 Via Geneva does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3684 Via Geneva have a pool?
Yes, 3684 Via Geneva has a pool.
Does 3684 Via Geneva have accessible units?
No, 3684 Via Geneva does not have accessible units.
Does 3684 Via Geneva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3684 Via Geneva has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St
Henderson, NV 89011
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave
Henderson, NV 89014
Cascade
1100 Center St
Henderson, NV 89015
Players Club
1895 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St
Henderson, NV 89074

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas