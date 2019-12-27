Beautiful 3 bedroom house in gated community with Community pool. Near the South Point Casino & the M Resort. Wood floors Downstairs. Large Loft upstairs. All appliances included. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters & black appliances. Brick patio and putting green in backyard. NO PETS. Apply online.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3684 Via Geneva have any available units?
3684 Via Geneva doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3684 Via Geneva have?
Some of 3684 Via Geneva's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3684 Via Geneva currently offering any rent specials?
3684 Via Geneva isn't currently offering any rent specials.