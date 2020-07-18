All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

3638 Via Messina

3638 Via Messina · (702) 682-7307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3638 Via Messina, Henderson, NV 89052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
WELCOME HOME is what this home says to you!! This lovely 3 bedroom w/a DEN/OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS AND A LOFT UPSTAIRS, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, has many upgrades that include: ceramic tile downstairs, (except in the downstairs den where there is carpet)* All New LED lighting throughout, Washer and Dryer, Cozy back yard with a Covered Patio* This community has 2 entrances, one is Guard Gated, and the other is Gated, WOW Community Pool/Spa, SORRY NO PETS, A MUST SEE!!!Owner installing Granite Counter tops in the Kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3638 Via Messina have any available units?
3638 Via Messina has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3638 Via Messina have?
Some of 3638 Via Messina's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3638 Via Messina currently offering any rent specials?
3638 Via Messina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3638 Via Messina pet-friendly?
No, 3638 Via Messina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 3638 Via Messina offer parking?
Yes, 3638 Via Messina offers parking.
Does 3638 Via Messina have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3638 Via Messina offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3638 Via Messina have a pool?
Yes, 3638 Via Messina has a pool.
Does 3638 Via Messina have accessible units?
No, 3638 Via Messina does not have accessible units.
Does 3638 Via Messina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3638 Via Messina has units with dishwashers.
