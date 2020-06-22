All apartments in Henderson
Location

3120 Blossom Glen Drive, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
4 Bedroom Single Story in Green Valley! Open Floor Plan! Big Backyard with Large Covered Patio! Clean and
Ready to Move-in! You will Love this Home! Highly Desirable Green Valley Area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3120 Blossom Glen have any available units?
3120 Blossom Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3120 Blossom Glen have?
Some of 3120 Blossom Glen's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3120 Blossom Glen currently offering any rent specials?
3120 Blossom Glen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3120 Blossom Glen pet-friendly?
No, 3120 Blossom Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 3120 Blossom Glen offer parking?
Yes, 3120 Blossom Glen does offer parking.
Does 3120 Blossom Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3120 Blossom Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3120 Blossom Glen have a pool?
No, 3120 Blossom Glen does not have a pool.
Does 3120 Blossom Glen have accessible units?
No, 3120 Blossom Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 3120 Blossom Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3120 Blossom Glen has units with dishwashers.
