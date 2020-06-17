All apartments in Henderson
3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue

3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue, Henderson, NV 89052
Seven Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2984 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Renters Warehouse Presents this Seven Hills Executive home. Gorgeous inside and out!! Inside boasts huge living areas with high ceilings. Formal living room, Formal Dining room. Huge kitchen with large breakfast bar that is open to large family room and eat in kitchen area. 5 Bedrooms (4+ den) including a huge master suite with separate soak tub/shower, 2 huge walk in closets, large double vanity and make up area. A Second Master as well as a Jack and Jill bed bath combo 1 large bedroom downstairs convenient to the 3/4 bath. Backyard is its own recreational retreat... with large pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor bar with built BBQ and 3 hole putting green. Reserve this home in advance! https://showmojo.com/b52adb1cd4/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue have any available units?
3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue have?
Some of 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue offer parking?
No, 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue has a pool.
Does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
