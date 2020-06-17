3048 Palatine Terrace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool putting green bbq/grill

Renters Warehouse Presents this Seven Hills Executive home. Gorgeous inside and out!! Inside boasts huge living areas with high ceilings. Formal living room, Formal Dining room. Huge kitchen with large breakfast bar that is open to large family room and eat in kitchen area. 5 Bedrooms (4+ den) including a huge master suite with separate soak tub/shower, 2 huge walk in closets, large double vanity and make up area. A Second Master as well as a Jack and Jill bed bath combo 1 large bedroom downstairs convenient to the 3/4 bath. Backyard is its own recreational retreat... with large pool, Jacuzzi, outdoor bar with built BBQ and 3 hole putting green. Reserve this home in advance! https://showmojo.com/b52adb1cd4/gallery