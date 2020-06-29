30 Strada Di Villaggio #143

Amenities
GORGEOUS FURNISHED 1 Bedroom in Beautiful Lake Las Vegas Henderson - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A fully furnished condo on 30 Strada Di Villagio in Las Vegas , NV
This condo is in Henderson in Lake Las Vegas in the "Viera" Overlooking Monte Lago Village with a casino, restaurants, shopping, with beautiful lush surroundings.
The Viera has a gorgeous pool and spa, exercise room and covered parking.
The condo offers a large open concept with comfortable furnishing, TV and full kitchen
The living room is carpeted and has drapes, crown moldings, couch, chair stereo and flat screen TV.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, double stainless appliances, electric stove refrigerator and dish washer.
The dining area has a chandelier and seating for four.
The master bedroom has a comfortable king size bed with canopy, drapes on the window, lamps for reading and a flat screen TV.
The full bathroom has a tile floor vanity with a granite top and a separate tub and shower.
Enjoy the amenities Viera has to offer with evening walks through the beautiful grounds.
This 1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property.
Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
**PETS: SORRY NO PETS PER HOA
Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: Not Applicable
Monthly Pool Services: Not Applicable
"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222
Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies
When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
(RLNE3491694)