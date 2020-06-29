All apartments in Henderson
30 Strada Di Villaggio #143
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

30 Strada Di Villaggio #143

30 Strada Di Villaggio · (702) 550-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Henderson
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson, NV 89011
Lake Las Vegas

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
GORGEOUS FURNISHED 1 Bedroom in Beautiful Lake Las Vegas Henderson - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A fully furnished condo on 30 Strada Di Villagio in Las Vegas , NV
This condo is in Henderson in Lake Las Vegas in the "Viera" Overlooking Monte Lago Village with a casino, restaurants, shopping, with beautiful lush surroundings.
The Viera has a gorgeous pool and spa, exercise room and covered parking.
The condo offers a large open concept with comfortable furnishing, TV and full kitchen
The living room is carpeted and has drapes, crown moldings, couch, chair stereo and flat screen TV.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar, double stainless appliances, electric stove refrigerator and dish washer.
The dining area has a chandelier and seating for four.
The master bedroom has a comfortable king size bed with canopy, drapes on the window, lamps for reading and a flat screen TV.
The full bathroom has a tile floor vanity with a granite top and a separate tub and shower.
Enjoy the amenities Viera has to offer with evening walks through the beautiful grounds.
This 1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property.

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
**PETS: SORRY NO PETS PER HOA

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: Not Applicable
Monthly Pool Services: Not Applicable

"Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222

Or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies

When submitting an application the following is required,
- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3491694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 have any available units?
30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 have?
Some of 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 currently offering any rent specials?
30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 pet-friendly?
No, 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 offer parking?
Yes, 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 offers parking.
Does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 have a pool?
Yes, 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 has a pool.
Does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 have accessible units?
No, 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Strada Di Villaggio #143 has units with dishwashers.
