30 Strada Di Villaggio #143

GORGEOUS FURNISHED 1 Bedroom in Beautiful Lake Las Vegas Henderson - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A fully furnished condo on 30 Strada Di Villagio in Las Vegas , NV

This condo is in Henderson in Lake Las Vegas in the "Viera" Overlooking Monte Lago Village with a casino, restaurants, shopping, with beautiful lush surroundings.

The Viera has a gorgeous pool and spa, exercise room and covered parking.

The condo offers a large open concept with comfortable furnishing, TV and full kitchen

The living room is carpeted and has drapes, crown moldings, couch, chair stereo and flat screen TV.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar, double stainless appliances, electric stove refrigerator and dish washer.

The dining area has a chandelier and seating for four.

The master bedroom has a comfortable king size bed with canopy, drapes on the window, lamps for reading and a flat screen TV.

The full bathroom has a tile floor vanity with a granite top and a separate tub and shower.

Enjoy the amenities Viera has to offer with evening walks through the beautiful grounds.

This 1 bedroom 1 bath furnished condo is available now for rent.

Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.

**PETS: SORRY NO PETS PER HOA



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Monthly Landscaping: Not Applicable

Monthly Pool Services: Not Applicable



When submitting an application the following is required,

- Rental application filled in ALL FIELDS. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.



