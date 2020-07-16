All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:47 PM

2876 Alenga Street

2876 Alenga St · (702) 767-7273
Location

2876 Alenga St, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Newer Inspirada 2 story end unit w/Featured wall in Loft + full driveway culdesac. Owner has upgrades thru out including shutters, Italian floor tiles, quartzite waterfall counter, custom features in MBath, Whirlpool smart kitchen appliances +GE Steam washer/dryer WIFI 3 zone AC and tankless instant hot water. Upgraded Lighting and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Polycuramine garage floor. Located conveniently to walking trail. Available 8/1 minimum FICO 700 This won't last long! To make application go to RentHenderson site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2876 Alenga Street have any available units?
2876 Alenga Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2876 Alenga Street have?
Some of 2876 Alenga Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2876 Alenga Street currently offering any rent specials?
2876 Alenga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2876 Alenga Street pet-friendly?
No, 2876 Alenga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2876 Alenga Street offer parking?
Yes, 2876 Alenga Street offers parking.
Does 2876 Alenga Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2876 Alenga Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2876 Alenga Street have a pool?
Yes, 2876 Alenga Street has a pool.
Does 2876 Alenga Street have accessible units?
No, 2876 Alenga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2876 Alenga Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2876 Alenga Street has units with dishwashers.
