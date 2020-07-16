2876 Alenga Street

Amenities
Newer Inspirada 2 story end unit w/Featured wall in Loft + full driveway culdesac. Owner has upgrades thru out including shutters, Italian floor tiles, quartzite waterfall counter, custom features in MBath, Whirlpool smart kitchen appliances +GE Steam washer/dryer WIFI 3 zone AC and tankless instant hot water. Upgraded Lighting and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Polycuramine garage floor. Located conveniently to walking trail. Available 8/1 minimum FICO 700 This won't last long! To make application go to RentHenderson site.