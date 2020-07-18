2799 Tentsmuir Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Town House with Two Car Garage and Backyard in Henderson - Large townhouse in the heart of Green Valley. Community with pool and tennis courts. Fresh paint and new carpets on stairs and upstairs master suite. Downstairs bedroom, and downstairs office/den that could be used as a bedroom. Kitchen with many upgrades and s/s appliances. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, fenced in patio, separate laundry room, two car garage with shelving, skylight, plenty of cabinet space. Close to Galleria Mall & Sunset Casino



