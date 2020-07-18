All apartments in Henderson
2799 Tentsmuir Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2799 Tentsmuir Place

2799 Tentsmuir Place · (702) 840-1022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2799 Tentsmuir Place, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2799 Tentsmuir Place · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1774 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Town House with Two Car Garage and Backyard in Henderson - Large townhouse in the heart of Green Valley. Community with pool and tennis courts. Fresh paint and new carpets on stairs and upstairs master suite. Downstairs bedroom, and downstairs office/den that could be used as a bedroom. Kitchen with many upgrades and s/s appliances. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace, fenced in patio, separate laundry room, two car garage with shelving, skylight, plenty of cabinet space. Close to Galleria Mall & Sunset Casino

(RLNE5848764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2799 Tentsmuir Place have any available units?
2799 Tentsmuir Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2799 Tentsmuir Place have?
Some of 2799 Tentsmuir Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2799 Tentsmuir Place currently offering any rent specials?
2799 Tentsmuir Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2799 Tentsmuir Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2799 Tentsmuir Place is pet friendly.
Does 2799 Tentsmuir Place offer parking?
Yes, 2799 Tentsmuir Place offers parking.
Does 2799 Tentsmuir Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2799 Tentsmuir Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2799 Tentsmuir Place have a pool?
Yes, 2799 Tentsmuir Place has a pool.
Does 2799 Tentsmuir Place have accessible units?
No, 2799 Tentsmuir Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2799 Tentsmuir Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2799 Tentsmuir Place does not have units with dishwashers.
