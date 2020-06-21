All apartments in Henderson
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2765 Craigmillar Street

2765 Craigmillar Street · (702) 342-1164
Location

2765 Craigmillar Street, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2765 Craigmillar Street · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Anthem home! Close to parks, trails and schools. - Attached 3 car garage; tiled entry/foyer; hardwood flooring and carpet throughout; eat in kitchen with island, granite countertops, breakfast bar; formal dining room; formal living room with a fireplace and media niche; master bedroom on the second floor with walk in closet; master bath with double sinks, large shower, garden tub; secondary bedrooms on the second floor; laundry area in home; private backyard with desert landscaping.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.
Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

(RLNE2349117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 Craigmillar Street have any available units?
2765 Craigmillar Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2765 Craigmillar Street have?
Some of 2765 Craigmillar Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 Craigmillar Street currently offering any rent specials?
2765 Craigmillar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 Craigmillar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2765 Craigmillar Street is pet friendly.
Does 2765 Craigmillar Street offer parking?
Yes, 2765 Craigmillar Street does offer parking.
Does 2765 Craigmillar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2765 Craigmillar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 Craigmillar Street have a pool?
No, 2765 Craigmillar Street does not have a pool.
Does 2765 Craigmillar Street have accessible units?
No, 2765 Craigmillar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 Craigmillar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2765 Craigmillar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
