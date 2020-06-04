All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like
2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr.

2429 Chateau Napoleon Drive · (702) 501-4602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2429 Chateau Napoleon Drive, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. · Avail. now

$4,000

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Home! - Luxurious 5 Bedroom Home! Fully Furnished or may be leased w/o furniture. Master bedroom and 2nd Bedroom downstairs,w/ private bath. beautiful tile flooring, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, formal living room, separate entertainment room, family room with wet bar and balcony. Home backs to the Sloan Canyon Preserve with amazing views. Guard gated community with free access to the Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Basketball courts 3-6 Month lease considered.

(RLNE5878140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. have any available units?
2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. have?
Some of 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. offer parking?
No, 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. has a pool.
Does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave
Henderson, NV 89012
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd
Henderson, NV 89014
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr
Henderson, NV 89015
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough HillsSeven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley RanchWhitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State CollegeTouro University NevadaCollege of Southern NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas