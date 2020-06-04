2429 Chateau Napoleon Dr..

Amenities
Luxurious 5 Bedroom Home! - Luxurious 5 Bedroom Home! Fully Furnished or may be leased w/o furniture. Master bedroom and 2nd Bedroom downstairs,w/ private bath. beautiful tile flooring, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, formal living room, separate entertainment room, family room with wet bar and balcony. Home backs to the Sloan Canyon Preserve with amazing views. Guard gated community with free access to the Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Fitness Center, Basketball courts 3-6 Month lease considered.
(RLNE5878140)