Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114
2325 East Windmill Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Green Valley North
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2325 East Windmill Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley North
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
First floor, 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium. Kitchen has granite counter top with custom tile back splash. Laminate wood floors and carpet throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have any available units?
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henderson, NV
.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Henderson Rent Report
.
Is 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henderson
.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 offer parking?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have a pool?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have accessible units?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St
Henderson, NV 89052
Cascade
1100 Center St
Henderson, NV 89015
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive
Henderson, NV 89002
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
Similar Pages
Henderson 1 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with Pools
Henderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Las Vegas, NV
Paradise, NV
Spring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NV
Enterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NV
Whitney, NV
Winchester, NV
Laughlin, NV
Pahrump, NV
Boulder City, NV
Nearby Neighborhoods
Green Valley North
Gibson Springs
Mc Cullough Hills
Seven Hills
Green Valley South
Green Valley Ranch
Whitney Ranch
Valley View
Apartments Near Colleges
Roseman University of Health Sciences
Nevada State College
Touro University Nevada
College of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas