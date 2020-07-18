All apartments in Henderson
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114

2325 East Windmill Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

2325 East Windmill Parkway, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
First floor, 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium. Kitchen has granite counter top with custom tile back splash. Laminate wood floors and carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have any available units?
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
Is 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 currently offering any rent specials?
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 pet-friendly?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 offer parking?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not offer parking.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have a pool?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have a pool.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have accessible units?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114 does not have units with air conditioning.
