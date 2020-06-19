All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 2295 Keego Harbor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
2295 Keego Harbor
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

2295 Keego Harbor

2295 Keego Harbor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2295 Keego Harbor Street, Henderson, NV 89052
Sun City Anthem

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate 1610 Sq Ft 3 Bedromom 2 bath Sun City Anthem home with 9ft ceilings. Open Living area from kitchen into great room. Separate Laundry room. Door from Master to large Covered patio. Great oversized backyard with large trees and bushes. Amazing house just down the street from the shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Keego Harbor have any available units?
2295 Keego Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 Keego Harbor have?
Some of 2295 Keego Harbor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 Keego Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Keego Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Keego Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 2295 Keego Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2295 Keego Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 2295 Keego Harbor does offer parking.
Does 2295 Keego Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2295 Keego Harbor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Keego Harbor have a pool?
No, 2295 Keego Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 2295 Keego Harbor have accessible units?
No, 2295 Keego Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Keego Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2295 Keego Harbor has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave
Henderson, NV 89012
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Horizon Ridge
595 S Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas