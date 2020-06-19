2295 Keego Harbor

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate 1610 Sq Ft 3 Bedromom 2 bath Sun City Anthem home with 9ft ceilings. Open Living area from kitchen into great room. Separate Laundry room. Door from Master to large Covered patio. Great oversized backyard with large trees and bushes. Amazing house just down the street from the shopping area.