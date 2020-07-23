2201 RAMSGATE DR

Amenities

Beautiful 1 BR 1 Bath condo in Green Valley Henderson. - Beautiful 1 BR 1 Bath condo in Green Valley Henderson. Thirty seconds off the 215 and easy commute to anywhere in the Vegas Valley, Close to shopping, public transportation, and Green Valley Ranch Casino. Small quiet complex with pool and covered parking. Water and trash included. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Second-floor unit. Property is move-in ready!. The kitchen has tile countertops, a gas stove, and conveniently next to the dining area. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate shower and tub.

HOA provides many amenities, such as a community pool, community spa, clubhouse, and exercise room! Schedule an appointment today



(RLNE5936164)