2201 RAMSGATE DR
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

2201 RAMSGATE DR

2201 Ramsgate Drive · (702) 291-8112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2201 Ramsgate Drive, Henderson, NV 89074
Green Valley South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 2201 RAMSGATE DR - 826 · Avail. now

$1,100

Studio · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 1 BR 1 Bath condo in Green Valley Henderson. - Beautiful 1 BR 1 Bath condo in Green Valley Henderson. Thirty seconds off the 215 and easy commute to anywhere in the Vegas Valley, Close to shopping, public transportation, and Green Valley Ranch Casino. Small quiet complex with pool and covered parking. Water and trash included. Tenant pays for gas and electricity. Second-floor unit. Property is move-in ready!. The kitchen has tile countertops, a gas stove, and conveniently next to the dining area. The master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate shower and tub.
HOA provides many amenities, such as a community pool, community spa, clubhouse, and exercise room! Schedule an appointment today

(RLNE5936164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 RAMSGATE DR have any available units?
2201 RAMSGATE DR has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 RAMSGATE DR have?
Some of 2201 RAMSGATE DR's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 RAMSGATE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2201 RAMSGATE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 RAMSGATE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 RAMSGATE DR is pet friendly.
Does 2201 RAMSGATE DR offer parking?
Yes, 2201 RAMSGATE DR offers parking.
Does 2201 RAMSGATE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 RAMSGATE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 RAMSGATE DR have a pool?
Yes, 2201 RAMSGATE DR has a pool.
Does 2201 RAMSGATE DR have accessible units?
No, 2201 RAMSGATE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 RAMSGATE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 RAMSGATE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
