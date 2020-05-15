All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like
2116 Clearwater Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
2116 Clearwater Lake
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

2116 Clearwater Lake

2116 Clearwater Lake Drive · (702) 497-3730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2116 Clearwater Lake Drive, Henderson, NV 89044
Sun City Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Corner lot in Sun City Anthem w/ Casita & Fully Furnished! This home features an open floorplan w/ formal dining room, kitchen w/ granite counters & island, kitchenette w/ garden windows & den! Shutters throughout allow for beautiful , natural lighting throughout. Master bedroom is oversized w/ sitting area. Master bath has separate tub, walk in shower & double sinks. Ceramic tile throughout entrance areas & all wet areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Casita is separate allowing for tons of extra space. Backyard is low maintenance and has a covered patio for shaded enjoyment. Sun City Anthem has a beautiful clubhouse featuring pools, exercise room, indoor walking track, tennis courts, billiards tables & so much more! Definitely want to see this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2116 Clearwater Lake have any available units?
2116 Clearwater Lake has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Clearwater Lake have?
Some of 2116 Clearwater Lake's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Clearwater Lake currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Clearwater Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Clearwater Lake pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Clearwater Lake is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 2116 Clearwater Lake offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Clearwater Lake offers parking.
Does 2116 Clearwater Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 Clearwater Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Clearwater Lake have a pool?
Yes, 2116 Clearwater Lake has a pool.
Does 2116 Clearwater Lake have accessible units?
No, 2116 Clearwater Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Clearwater Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Clearwater Lake has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue
Henderson, NV 89074
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St
Henderson, NV 89052
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr
Henderson, NV 89012
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr
Henderson, NV 89015
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough HillsSeven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley RanchWhitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State CollegeTouro University NevadaCollege of Southern NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas