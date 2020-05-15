2116 Clearwater Lake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage tennis court

Beautiful Corner lot in Sun City Anthem w/ Casita & Fully Furnished! This home features an open floorplan w/ formal dining room, kitchen w/ granite counters & island, kitchenette w/ garden windows & den! Shutters throughout allow for beautiful , natural lighting throughout. Master bedroom is oversized w/ sitting area. Master bath has separate tub, walk in shower & double sinks. Ceramic tile throughout entrance areas & all wet areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Casita is separate allowing for tons of extra space. Backyard is low maintenance and has a covered patio for shaded enjoyment. Sun City Anthem has a beautiful clubhouse featuring pools, exercise room, indoor walking track, tennis courts, billiards tables & so much more! Definitely want to see this!