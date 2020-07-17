1899 Avacado Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

This charming loft townhouse is nestled on a private of the community. Great location near restaurants and shopping. This home is painted lovely grey tones in the main living areas. Tile throughout 1st floor and newer carpet upstairs.. All appliances included with a new stacked washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a gorgeous master bath and closet. Gated front courtyard,1 car garage with direct entry to the home! Community has 3 pools,tennis courts and more.

This property is pet friendly with prior owner's approval.Call for more information and to schedule a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

