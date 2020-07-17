All apartments in Henderson
1899 Avacado Court

1899 Avacado Court · (702) 664-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1899 Avacado Court, Henderson, NV 89014
Green Valley North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 630 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This charming loft townhouse is nestled on a private of the community. Great location near restaurants and shopping. This home is painted lovely grey tones in the main living areas. Tile throughout 1st floor and newer carpet upstairs.. All appliances included with a new stacked washer and dryer. The master bedroom features a gorgeous master bath and closet. Gated front courtyard,1 car garage with direct entry to the home! Community has 3 pools,tennis courts and more.
This property is pet friendly with prior owner's approval.Call for more information and to schedule a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1899 Avacado Court have any available units?
1899 Avacado Court has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1899 Avacado Court have?
Some of 1899 Avacado Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1899 Avacado Court currently offering any rent specials?
1899 Avacado Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 Avacado Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1899 Avacado Court is pet friendly.
Does 1899 Avacado Court offer parking?
Yes, 1899 Avacado Court offers parking.
Does 1899 Avacado Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1899 Avacado Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 Avacado Court have a pool?
Yes, 1899 Avacado Court has a pool.
Does 1899 Avacado Court have accessible units?
No, 1899 Avacado Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 Avacado Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1899 Avacado Court does not have units with dishwashers.
