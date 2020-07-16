All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 168 Gannett Peak Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
168 Gannett Peak Court
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

168 Gannett Peak Court

168 Gannett Peak Street · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
McCullough Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

168 Gannett Peak Street, Henderson, NV 89012
McCullough Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

7 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Huge seven bedroom four and a half bathroom Henderson home. Fully furnished. The open living room boasts a fireplace. The kitchen is adorned with modern lighting fixtures, granite counter tops, large island and new appliances! Grand curved staircase leads to the bedrooms. The master bathroom has dual sinks, vanity, stand up shower and separate, large bathtub. All utilities, Cable TV and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Huge seven bedroom four and a half bathroom Henderson home. Fully furnished. The open living room boasts a fireplace. The kitchen is adorned with modern lighting fixtures, granite counter tops, large island and new appliances! Grand curved staircase leads to the bedrooms. The master bathroom has dual sinks, vanity, stand up shower and separate, large bathtub. All utilities, Cable TV and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 Gannett Peak Court have any available units?
168 Gannett Peak Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 168 Gannett Peak Court have?
Some of 168 Gannett Peak Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 Gannett Peak Court currently offering any rent specials?
168 Gannett Peak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 Gannett Peak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 Gannett Peak Court is pet friendly.
Does 168 Gannett Peak Court offer parking?
Yes, 168 Gannett Peak Court offers parking.
Does 168 Gannett Peak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 168 Gannett Peak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 Gannett Peak Court have a pool?
No, 168 Gannett Peak Court does not have a pool.
Does 168 Gannett Peak Court have accessible units?
No, 168 Gannett Peak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 168 Gannett Peak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 Gannett Peak Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 168 Gannett Peak Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd
Henderson, NV 89014
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl
Henderson, NV 89011

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity