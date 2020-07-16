168 Gannett Peak Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Huge seven bedroom four and a half bathroom Henderson home. Fully furnished. The open living room boasts a fireplace. The kitchen is adorned with modern lighting fixtures, granite counter tops, large island and new appliances! Grand curved staircase leads to the bedrooms. The master bathroom has dual sinks, vanity, stand up shower and separate, large bathtub. All utilities, Cable TV and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

