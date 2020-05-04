All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 1385 Via Merano Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
1385 Via Merano Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

1385 Via Merano Street

1385 Via Merano Street · (702) 914-6567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
Seven Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1385 Via Merano Street, Henderson, NV 89052
Seven Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bed/3.5 bath/3 car garage in gated Villagio@ Seven Hills! Chef’s kitchen with professional cooktop, island, custom cabinets, double ovens. Huge family room with vaulted ceiling,fireplace, custom built in’s granite wet bar stainless steel wine fridge. Perfect for entertaining! Oversized Master Suite has 2 way fireplace, sitting room/office, dual walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, 2 large vanities. New Wood TILE floors being installed in bathrooms currently. Immaculate Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1385 Via Merano Street have any available units?
1385 Via Merano Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1385 Via Merano Street have?
Some of 1385 Via Merano Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1385 Via Merano Street currently offering any rent specials?
1385 Via Merano Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1385 Via Merano Street pet-friendly?
No, 1385 Via Merano Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 1385 Via Merano Street offer parking?
Yes, 1385 Via Merano Street does offer parking.
Does 1385 Via Merano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1385 Via Merano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1385 Via Merano Street have a pool?
No, 1385 Via Merano Street does not have a pool.
Does 1385 Via Merano Street have accessible units?
No, 1385 Via Merano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1385 Via Merano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1385 Via Merano Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1385 Via Merano Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway
Henderson, NV 89074
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
Cascade
1100 Center St
Henderson, NV 89015
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street
Henderson, NV 89044

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity