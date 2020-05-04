1385 Via Merano Street

Amenities
Spacious 4 bed/3.5 bath/3 car garage in gated Villagio@ Seven Hills! Chef’s kitchen with professional cooktop, island, custom cabinets, double ovens. Huge family room with vaulted ceiling,fireplace, custom built in’s granite wet bar stainless steel wine fridge. Perfect for entertaining! Oversized Master Suite has 2 way fireplace, sitting room/office, dual walk-in closets, Jacuzzi tub, separate shower, 2 large vanities. New Wood TILE floors being installed in bathrooms currently. Immaculate Home!