All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 1343 Reef Point Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
Henderson, NV
1343 Reef Point Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1343 Reef Point Ave
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1343 Reef Point Ave, Henderson, NV 89074
Gibson Springs
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms in Henderson! - 2 years new! 4 beds/3 baths/2 car garage
Gorgeous Chefs Kitchen! Loft. Bed and Bath downstairs!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5909859)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave have any available units?
1343 Reef Point Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Henderson, NV
.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Henderson Rent Report
.
Is 1343 Reef Point Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Reef Point Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Reef Point Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Reef Point Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henderson
.
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1343 Reef Point Ave offers parking.
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1343 Reef Point Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave have a pool?
No, 1343 Reef Point Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave have accessible units?
No, 1343 Reef Point Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1343 Reef Point Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Reef Point Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Reef Point Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Boulder City, NV
