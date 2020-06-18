All apartments in Henderson
1289 Corista Dr.

1289 Corista Drive · (702) 570-6400 ext. 7231
Location

1289 Corista Drive, Henderson, NV 89052
Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1289 Corista Dr. · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 Story Home in Anthem with Gorgeous Views - Beautiful 3 story home in Anthem. Custom floor tile. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Impressive staircase. 3rd floor features a huge bonus room. Downstairs den features built in book case. Granite kitchen counter tops, island, upgraded appliances, pantry and open to family room. Large master features double sinks, separate shower and tub. Balcony off master with gorgeous views of the City. Perfectly landscaped. 3 car garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2778664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1289 Corista Dr. have any available units?
1289 Corista Dr. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1289 Corista Dr. have?
Some of 1289 Corista Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1289 Corista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1289 Corista Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1289 Corista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1289 Corista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1289 Corista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1289 Corista Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1289 Corista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1289 Corista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1289 Corista Dr. have a pool?
No, 1289 Corista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1289 Corista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1289 Corista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1289 Corista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1289 Corista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
