1289 Corista Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Story Home in Anthem with Gorgeous Views - Beautiful 3 story home in Anthem. Custom floor tile. 4 Bedrooms, 3 baths. Impressive staircase. 3rd floor features a huge bonus room. Downstairs den features built in book case. Granite kitchen counter tops, island, upgraded appliances, pantry and open to family room. Large master features double sinks, separate shower and tub. Balcony off master with gorgeous views of the City. Perfectly landscaped. 3 car garage.
No Cats Allowed
