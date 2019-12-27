1156 Drowsy Water Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 2 story home with Master Bedroom on the first floor, close to Anthem Hills Park and Trailhead. - Attached 2 Car garage with, carpet throughout except for wet areas, loft, built in shelves, Master Bedroom on the first floor with walk in closet, Master Bathroom with double sinks and big shower, in unit laundry room, private backyard.



HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com



Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.



Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.

-Address of the home you are inquiring about

-Your first and last name

-Mobile phone number

-Preferred day and time to view the home



For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.

Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.



***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***

Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4817463)