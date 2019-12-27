All apartments in Henderson
1156 Drowsy Water Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1156 Drowsy Water Court

1156 Drowsy Water Court · (702) 342-1164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1156 Drowsy Water Court, Henderson, NV 89052
4 Bedrooms

Unit 1156 Drowsy Water Court · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1948 sqft

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
carpet
walk in closets
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 story home with Master Bedroom on the first floor, close to Anthem Hills Park and Trailhead. - Attached 2 Car garage with, carpet throughout except for wet areas, loft, built in shelves, Master Bedroom on the first floor with walk in closet, Master Bathroom with double sinks and big shower, in unit laundry room, private backyard.

HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable. Home is professionally managed by Nevada State Properties. See all of our available homes for rent at www.NevadaStatePM.com

Due to the high volume of requests we are only able to schedule through EMAIL if the home is currently vacant.

Please send the information below to Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com and we will coordinate with one of our showing agents.
-Address of the home you are inquiring about
-Your first and last name
-Mobile phone number
-Preferred day and time to view the home

For information on the application process, please email Ryan@NevadaStatePM.com or text (702) 342-1164.
Standard Security Deposit equal to 1.5 times the monthly rental rate.

***Sorry, this home is currently not accepting housing vouchers***
Some homes are PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply), please let us know what species and/or breed of pet you have before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4817463)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1156 Drowsy Water Court have any available units?
1156 Drowsy Water Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1156 Drowsy Water Court have?
Some of 1156 Drowsy Water Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1156 Drowsy Water Court currently offering any rent specials?
1156 Drowsy Water Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1156 Drowsy Water Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1156 Drowsy Water Court is pet friendly.
Does 1156 Drowsy Water Court offer parking?
Yes, 1156 Drowsy Water Court does offer parking.
Does 1156 Drowsy Water Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1156 Drowsy Water Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1156 Drowsy Water Court have a pool?
No, 1156 Drowsy Water Court does not have a pool.
Does 1156 Drowsy Water Court have accessible units?
No, 1156 Drowsy Water Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1156 Drowsy Water Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1156 Drowsy Water Court does not have units with dishwashers.
