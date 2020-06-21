1088 Barby Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED IN HENDERSON* LARGE CENTER ISLAND IN KITCHEN* GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS* BUILT IN 6 BURNER STOVE* BUILT IN OVEN + MICROWAVE* OPEN FLOOR PLAN * SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM* LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM* WALK IN CLOSETS IN EVERY ROOM* MASTER DUAL CLOSETS* COVERED PATIO* VEGETABLE GARDEN IN BACKYARD* 3 CAR GARAGE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*