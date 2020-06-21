All apartments in Henderson
1088 Barby Springs
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1088 Barby Springs

1088 Barby Springs Street · No Longer Available
Location

1088 Barby Springs Street, Henderson, NV 89014
Gibson Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED IN HENDERSON* LARGE CENTER ISLAND IN KITCHEN* GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS* BUILT IN 6 BURNER STOVE* BUILT IN OVEN + MICROWAVE* OPEN FLOOR PLAN * SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM* LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM* WALK IN CLOSETS IN EVERY ROOM* MASTER DUAL CLOSETS* COVERED PATIO* VEGETABLE GARDEN IN BACKYARD* 3 CAR GARAGE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 Barby Springs have any available units?
1088 Barby Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1088 Barby Springs have?
Some of 1088 Barby Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 Barby Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1088 Barby Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 Barby Springs pet-friendly?
No, 1088 Barby Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 1088 Barby Springs offer parking?
Yes, 1088 Barby Springs does offer parking.
Does 1088 Barby Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1088 Barby Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 Barby Springs have a pool?
No, 1088 Barby Springs does not have a pool.
Does 1088 Barby Springs have accessible units?
No, 1088 Barby Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 Barby Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1088 Barby Springs has units with dishwashers.
