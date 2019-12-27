1059 Desert Olive Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool game room

Available Now - Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful Pool Home Located in Henderson. Lovely 2 story house in a cul-de-sac featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 Bedroom Downstairs! and 3/4 bath downstairs! spacious kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile in the well traveled areas, large bedrooms, upstairs family/game room and 3 car garage. Enjoy the covered patio and sparkling pool along with low maintenance backyard. Pet friendly with breed restrictions and fee. Put your information into this website and you will be sent a link from Showmojo to schedule a showing. Virtural showing available on our website.