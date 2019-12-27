All apartments in Henderson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:34 PM

1059 Desert Olive Court

1059 Deserrt Olive Court · (702) 919-4277
Location

1059 Deserrt Olive Court, Henderson, NV 89002
Paradise Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jun 20

$2,445

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2986 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Available Now - Renters Warehouse Presents this beautiful Pool Home Located in Henderson. Lovely 2 story house in a cul-de-sac featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 Bedroom Downstairs! and 3/4 bath downstairs! spacious kitchen with island & pantry, ceramic tile in the well traveled areas, large bedrooms, upstairs family/game room and 3 car garage. Enjoy the covered patio and sparkling pool along with low maintenance backyard. Pet friendly with breed restrictions and fee. Put your information into this website and you will be sent a link from Showmojo to schedule a showing. Virtural showing available on our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Desert Olive Court have any available units?
1059 Desert Olive Court has a unit available for $2,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 Desert Olive Court have?
Some of 1059 Desert Olive Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Desert Olive Court currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Desert Olive Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Desert Olive Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1059 Desert Olive Court is pet friendly.
Does 1059 Desert Olive Court offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Desert Olive Court does offer parking.
Does 1059 Desert Olive Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Desert Olive Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Desert Olive Court have a pool?
Yes, 1059 Desert Olive Court has a pool.
Does 1059 Desert Olive Court have accessible units?
No, 1059 Desert Olive Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Desert Olive Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 Desert Olive Court does not have units with dishwashers.
