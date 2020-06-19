All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 1058 Plentywood Plaza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
1058 Plentywood Plaza
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

1058 Plentywood Plaza

1058 Plentywood Place · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1058 Plentywood Place, Henderson, NV 89002
Paradise Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Renters Warehouse presents New Flooring, Fresh paint and more in this spacious Two-story home with a 3 car garage 4 bedrooms (( 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs)) 3 baths, granite counter tops, gorgeous black cabinets, large island and stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, large living room and dining area, family room, and a spacious open floor plan. Large loft area. Nice backyard with covered patio. Pet Friendly with breed restrictions and pet fee. Put your information into this website and you will receive an email/link from Showmojo to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1058 Plentywood Plaza have any available units?
1058 Plentywood Plaza has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 1058 Plentywood Plaza have?
Some of 1058 Plentywood Plaza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1058 Plentywood Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1058 Plentywood Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1058 Plentywood Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1058 Plentywood Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1058 Plentywood Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1058 Plentywood Plaza does offer parking.
Does 1058 Plentywood Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1058 Plentywood Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1058 Plentywood Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 1058 Plentywood Plaza has a pool.
Does 1058 Plentywood Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1058 Plentywood Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1058 Plentywood Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1058 Plentywood Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1058 Plentywood Plaza?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue
Henderson, NV 89074
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr
Henderson, NV 89012
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89012
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr
Henderson, NV 89015
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway
Henderson, NV 89052
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street
Henderson, NV 89044

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson Pet Friendly Places
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity