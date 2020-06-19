1058 Plentywood Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Renters Warehouse presents New Flooring, Fresh paint and more in this spacious Two-story home with a 3 car garage 4 bedrooms (( 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs)) 3 baths, granite counter tops, gorgeous black cabinets, large island and stainless steel appliances in the open kitchen, large living room and dining area, family room, and a spacious open floor plan. Large loft area. Nice backyard with covered patio. Pet Friendly with breed restrictions and pet fee. Put your information into this website and you will receive an email/link from Showmojo to schedule a showing.