Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:50 AM

554 Village Drive

554 Village Drive · (775) 200-1207
Location

554 Village Drive, Fernley, NV 89408

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouses Fernley Village Subdivision, end unit. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. Tile counter-tops. Big master suite with walk-in closet. Small upstairs loft. Fenced backyard. Trash service provided by owner. Automatic garage door opener (tenant to maintain). New carpet and paint throughout.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

