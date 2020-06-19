554 Village Drive

Amenities
Townhouses Fernley Village Subdivision, end unit. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. Tile counter-tops. Big master suite with walk-in closet. Small upstairs loft. Fenced backyard. Trash service provided by owner. Automatic garage door opener (tenant to maintain). New carpet and paint throughout.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.