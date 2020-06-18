Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fernley, NV
/
542 River Ranch Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
542 River Ranch Rd
542 River Ranch Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
542 River Ranch Road, Fernley, NV 89408
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5799742)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 542 River Ranch Rd have any available units?
542 River Ranch Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernley, NV.
Fernley, NV
.
Is 542 River Ranch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
542 River Ranch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 River Ranch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fernley
.
Does 542 River Ranch Rd offer parking?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd does not offer parking.
Does 542 River Ranch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 River Ranch Rd have a pool?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd does not have a pool.
Does 542 River Ranch Rd have accessible units?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 542 River Ranch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 542 River Ranch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 542 River Ranch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
