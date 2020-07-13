All apartments in Enterprise
South Blvd. Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

South Blvd. Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
10200 Giles St · (702) 602-0535
Location

10200 Giles St, Enterprise, NV 89183

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1022 · Avail. now

$1,421

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

Unit 1317 · Avail. now

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1116 · Avail. now

$1,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 1038 · Avail. now

$1,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Unit 1240 · Avail. now

$1,778

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Blvd. Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
alarm system
carport
fire pit
green community
playground
pool table
Live in the middle of it all! South Blvd is a pet friendly* apartment community in Las Vegas, NV where you will find the VIP lifestyle you deserve. Our cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent along with the resort-inspired amenities are a harmonious balance of elegance, comfort, and convenience. The location’s easy access to I-15 takes you straight to the heart of Las Vegas, where the dazzling Las Vegas Strip awaits. And if you’re interested in seeing more, UNLV, Henderson, and Silverado Ranch are just minutes away.

Enjoy your day by the elegant resort-style pool and sundeck. Take movie nights to the next level at our stylish movie suite and keep active at the well-equipped fitness center. Savor your favorite beverage from the coffee bar and surf the web in the cyber lounge. Have a picnic with the family or play with your furry friend in the courtyard with barbecues. Don’t forget to make use of the covered parking and the ample visitor parking anytime you have guests comi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Blvd. Apartments have any available units?
South Blvd. Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,421 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does South Blvd. Apartments have?
Some of South Blvd. Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Blvd. Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
South Blvd. Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Blvd. Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, South Blvd. Apartments is pet friendly.
Does South Blvd. Apartments offer parking?
Yes, South Blvd. Apartments offers parking.
Does South Blvd. Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Blvd. Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Blvd. Apartments have a pool?
Yes, South Blvd. Apartments has a pool.
Does South Blvd. Apartments have accessible units?
No, South Blvd. Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does South Blvd. Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Blvd. Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does South Blvd. Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Blvd. Apartments has units with air conditioning.
