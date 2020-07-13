South Blvd. Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking alarm system carport fire pit green community playground pool table

Live in the middle of it all! South Blvd is a pet friendly* apartment community in Las Vegas, NV where you will find the VIP lifestyle you deserve. Our cozy one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent along with the resort-inspired amenities are a harmonious balance of elegance, comfort, and convenience. The location’s easy access to I-15 takes you straight to the heart of Las Vegas, where the dazzling Las Vegas Strip awaits. And if you’re interested in seeing more, UNLV, Henderson, and Silverado Ranch are just minutes away.



Enjoy your day by the elegant resort-style pool and sundeck. Take movie nights to the next level at our stylish movie suite and keep active at the well-equipped fitness center. Savor your favorite beverage from the coffee bar and surf the web in the cyber lounge. Have a picnic with the family or play with your furry friend in the courtyard with barbecues. Don’t forget to make use of the covered parking and the ample visitor parking anytime you have guests comi