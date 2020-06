Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This full furnished turnkey home is a favorite. With 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, and a den, this home is perfect for any situation. The kitchen have granite counter top, wood finished cabinets, and stainless steel appliances provides all the necessary utensils for cooking a fine meal. Next to the kitchen a beautiful din ing table is a provided for up to 8. Flat screen TV's are provided in the Living room, Master and Den.