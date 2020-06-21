All apartments in Enterprise
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive

8159 Rock Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8159 Rock Meadow Drive, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All appliances included in the gated 4 bed home in Mountains Edge. Washer dryer upstairs, large master with 2 closets. Patio cover. 2 car garage. Fans in every bedroom. Granite counters. Parks within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have any available units?
8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have?
Some of 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enterprise.
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive does offer parking.
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have a pool?
No, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have accessible units?
No, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
