8159 Rock Meadow Drive, Enterprise, NV 89178 Mountain Edge
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All appliances included in the gated 4 bed home in Mountains Edge. Washer dryer upstairs, large master with 2 closets. Patio cover. 2 car garage. Fans in every bedroom. Granite counters. Parks within walking distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have any available units?
8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enterprise, NV.
What amenities does 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive have?
Some of 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8159 ROCK MEADOWS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.