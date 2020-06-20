5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE

Amenities
GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME IN SOUTHWEST!!! - STUNNING HOME IN SOUTHWEST, THIS LOVELY ONE STORY PROPERTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEAR HIKING TRAILS AND MANY GROCERY STORES WALKING DISTANCE. NATURAL LIGHTING THROUGHOUT EVERY ROOM, THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS A HUGE BATHTUB WITH A SEPARATE STAND IN SHOWER.
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Rent: $1850
Sewer and Trash: $40 flat fee per month
Deposit: $1850
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per adult.
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Refundable key deposit: $100
Square Footage: 2,333
Pets Allowed: Yes
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: Attached garage.
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental and criminal history. CREDIT SCORE MIN 600
Must make 3x the rent after taxes!
3 months pay stubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 / M-F 9am-5pm
(RLNE5781058)