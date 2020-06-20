5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE

Amenities

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME IN SOUTHWEST!!! - STUNNING HOME IN SOUTHWEST, THIS LOVELY ONE STORY PROPERTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEAR HIKING TRAILS AND MANY GROCERY STORES WALKING DISTANCE. NATURAL LIGHTING THROUGHOUT EVERY ROOM, THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS A HUGE BATHTUB WITH A SEPARATE STAND IN SHOWER.



Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Rent: $1850

Sewer and Trash: $40 flat fee per month

Deposit: $1850

Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per adult.

Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00

Refundable key deposit: $100

Square Footage: 2,333

Pets Allowed: Yes

Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.

Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +

Interior Amenities: Attached garage.

Major Appliances Included

Washer/Dryer

Close to Public Transportation

Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental and criminal history. CREDIT SCORE MIN 600

Must make 3x the rent after taxes!

3 months pay stubs or bank stmt is needed along with app

Must bring in copy of Social & ID

Tenant is responsible to verify all info

Please contact 702-672-2851 / M-F 9am-5pm



(RLNE5781058)