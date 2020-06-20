All apartments in Enterprise
5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE

5659 West Alington Bend Drive · (702) 672-2851 ext. 1
Location

5659 West Alington Bend Drive, Enterprise, NV 89139
Highlands Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2333 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GORGEOUS ONE STORY HOME IN SOUTHWEST!!! - STUNNING HOME IN SOUTHWEST, THIS LOVELY ONE STORY PROPERTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEAR HIKING TRAILS AND MANY GROCERY STORES WALKING DISTANCE. NATURAL LIGHTING THROUGHOUT EVERY ROOM, THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS A HUGE BATHTUB WITH A SEPARATE STAND IN SHOWER.

Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Rent: $1850
Sewer and Trash: $40 flat fee per month
Deposit: $1850
Application Fee: $60.00 (Non-refundable) per adult.
Non-refundable cleaning fee: $300.00
Refundable key deposit: $100
Square Footage: 2,333
Pets Allowed: Yes
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent.
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Interior Amenities: Attached garage.
Major Appliances Included
Washer/Dryer
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental and criminal history. CREDIT SCORE MIN 600
Must make 3x the rent after taxes!
3 months pay stubs or bank stmt is needed along with app
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 / M-F 9am-5pm

(RLNE5781058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have any available units?
5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have?
Some of 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5659 ALINGTON BEND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
