Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

4450 Prada Place

4450 Prada Place · (702) 938-1300
Location

4450 Prada Place, Enterprise, NV 89141
Southern Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4450 Prada Place · Avail. Jul 31

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1884 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4450 Prada Place Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Single Story, 3 Bedroom Home in "Southern Highlands!!!" - In the center of fabulous "Southern Highlands", 1 story S/N facing home w/Mtn Views. Bright & Open Greatroom w/fireplace! Sep Master & Stunning kit.w/upgraded cabinets! Alarm & pre-wired for Surr.Sound. Mature landscape w/private.yard! 2 Car Garage, Separate Laundry Room. Home is near "Community Rec Center",walking trails, many parks & convenient to shopping & Schools! Includes ALL Appliances!! (Very small pet considered w/ separate pet deposit & extra monthly pet rent)

**FOR SHOWINGS OF THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWING AGENT @ 702-938-1300 TO SET UP A SHOWING APPOINTMENT** 702-938-1300

(RLNE3837266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Prada Place have any available units?
4450 Prada Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4450 Prada Place have?
Some of 4450 Prada Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Prada Place currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Prada Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Prada Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 Prada Place is pet friendly.
Does 4450 Prada Place offer parking?
Yes, 4450 Prada Place offers parking.
Does 4450 Prada Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Prada Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Prada Place have a pool?
No, 4450 Prada Place does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Prada Place have accessible units?
No, 4450 Prada Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Prada Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 Prada Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 Prada Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 Prada Place does not have units with air conditioning.
