Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

4450 Prada Place Available 07/31/20 Wonderful Single Story, 3 Bedroom Home in "Southern Highlands!!!" - In the center of fabulous "Southern Highlands", 1 story S/N facing home w/Mtn Views. Bright & Open Greatroom w/fireplace! Sep Master & Stunning kit.w/upgraded cabinets! Alarm & pre-wired for Surr.Sound. Mature landscape w/private.yard! 2 Car Garage, Separate Laundry Room. Home is near "Community Rec Center",walking trails, many parks & convenient to shopping & Schools! Includes ALL Appliances!! (Very small pet considered w/ separate pet deposit & extra monthly pet rent)



**FOR SHOWINGS OF THIS HOME PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWING AGENT @ 702-938-1300 TO SET UP A SHOWING APPOINTMENT** 702-938-1300



(RLNE3837266)